Insider Selling: BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) EVP Sells $1,512,725.40 in Stock

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) EVP Graham Luce sold 16,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $1,512,725.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,040.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Performance
NYSE:BJ opened at $89.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.08 and a twelve month high of $92.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.23.
BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 37.78% and a net margin of 2.59%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms recently commented on BJ. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $81.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.35.
About BJ’s Wholesale Club
BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.
