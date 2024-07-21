Insider Selling: BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) EVP Sells $1,512,725.40 in Stock

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) EVP Graham Luce sold 16,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $1,512,725.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,040.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Performance

NYSE:BJ opened at $89.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.08 and a twelve month high of $92.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.23.

BJ's Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. BJ's Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 37.78% and a net margin of 2.59%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BJ’s Wholesale Club

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BJ. Norges Bank acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter worth $81,646,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,994,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,136,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,385,000 after purchasing an additional 590,113 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 99.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 764,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,151,000 after purchasing an additional 382,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,514,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,625,000 after purchasing an additional 377,019 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on BJ. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $81.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.35.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

See Also

