Intech Investment Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 68,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,705,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Manulife Financial by 0.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 882,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,762,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial during the first quarter valued at $219,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Manulife Financial by 3.2% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,452,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,316,000 after purchasing an additional 45,724 shares during the period. Councilmark Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Manulife Financial during the first quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, M&G Plc bought a new stake in Manulife Financial during the first quarter valued at about $75,231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MFC traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,609,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,774,744. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.33. Manulife Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $17.07 and a 52 week high of $27.51.

Manulife Financial Cuts Dividend

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Free Report ) (TSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 9.28%. Analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial raised Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Manulife Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Manulife Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

