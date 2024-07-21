Intech Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 380,828 Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 380,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,173,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Kenvue by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,319,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,147,000 after buying an additional 6,825,611 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its stake in shares of Kenvue by 113.7% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 483,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,382,000 after buying an additional 257,428 shares in the last quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. raised its stake in shares of Kenvue by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. now owns 104,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after buying an additional 5,990 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the 1st quarter worth $11,803,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kenvue by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 10,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Kenvue Stock Down 0.4 %

KVUE stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.25. The stock had a trading volume of 15,412,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,377,378. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Kenvue Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.67 and a 1-year high of $25.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.82 and a 200 day moving average of $19.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.40.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Kenvue had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Kenvue’s revenue was down 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio is 102.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Kenvue from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. HSBC lifted their target price on Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. William Blair initiated coverage on Kenvue in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Kenvue in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

Kenvue Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

