Intech Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Intech Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 84.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 149,487 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $8,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Eaton by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Pinnbrook Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,109,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its position in Eaton by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 76,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,479,000 after buying an additional 5,725 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Eaton by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 34,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,205,000 after buying an additional 7,964 shares during the period. Finally, Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton during the first quarter valued at about $2,176,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

Insider Activity at Eaton

In related news, insider Peter Denk sold 2,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total transaction of $801,725.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,086 shares in the company, valued at $1,687,738.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eaton Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of ETN stock traded up $2.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $311.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,287,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,926,396. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $191.82 and a 52-week high of $345.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $324.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $301.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $124.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.82, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.02.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 14.38%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ETN shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective (up from $340.00) on shares of Eaton in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James started coverage on Eaton in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Eaton from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. HSBC lifted their price target on Eaton from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Eaton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $286.00 to $371.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.06.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ETN

About Eaton

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.