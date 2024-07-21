Intech Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Intech Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 76.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,922 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 117,144 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in eBay by 2.1% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 11,530 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in eBay by 3.1% in the first quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 8,539 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. GHE LLC boosted its stake in eBay by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. GHE LLC now owns 17,480 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 11,411 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in eBay by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,494 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of eBay stock traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.60. 3,488,819 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,065,706. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.17 and a 52-week high of $55.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.28 and a 200-day moving average of $49.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.31.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The e-commerce company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 25.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

In other news, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 49,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $2,435,344.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 177,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,803,915.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other eBay news, SVP Julie A. Loeger sold 7,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $402,109.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,797 shares in the company, valued at $3,837,197.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 49,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $2,435,344.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 177,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,803,915.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,558 shares of company stock worth $3,001,254 in the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EBAY shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on eBay from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of eBay from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on eBay from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

