Intech Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Intech Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 71.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186,789 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $10,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keystone Financial Group purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1,672.8% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after buying an additional 17,782 shares during the last quarter. Retireful LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,977,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 166,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,577,000 after acquiring an additional 17,815 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RCL traded up $4.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $168.29. 1,505,646 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,984,951. The stock has a market cap of $43.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.62. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $78.35 and a fifty-two week high of $172.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 51.54%. The business’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.96, for a total value of $3,015,152.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 179,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,576,853.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.96, for a total transaction of $3,015,152.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 179,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,576,853.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.63, for a total transaction of $6,981,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,365,763.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 152,884 shares of company stock worth $22,052,985 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

RCL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $161.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.06.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

