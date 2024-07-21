Intech Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Intech Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 70.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,007 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 55,754 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $1,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in Fortive by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 11,107,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $817,873,000 after purchasing an additional 512,414 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Fortive by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,577,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $557,929,000 after acquiring an additional 878,523 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Fortive by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,847,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $430,568,000 after acquiring an additional 33,990 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Fortive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $268,686,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Fortive by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,393,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,261,000 after acquiring an additional 271,020 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FTV shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Fortive from $96.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Fortive from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Fortive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Fortive from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Fortive from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.08.

Fortive Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of FTV stock traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.59. 1,308,075 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,687,905. The stock has a market cap of $26.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.35. Fortive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.05 and a fifty-two week high of $87.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Equities analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

