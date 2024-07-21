Intech Investment Management LLC Has $1.43 Million Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Intech Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 28.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,553 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,952 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,595,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,346,054,000 after acquiring an additional 647,192 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,575,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $733,564,000 after buying an additional 197,435 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,045,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,458,000 after buying an additional 520,677 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 449.8% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,714,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,165,000 after buying an additional 3,038,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,547,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,374,000 after buying an additional 49,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DELL has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $105.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.81.

Insider Activity

In other Dell Technologies news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 16,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total transaction of $2,221,219.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 806,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,986,536.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Dell Technologies news, CMO Jane Tunnell sold 3,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.98, for a total transaction of $529,031.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 89,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,035,138.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 16,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total transaction of $2,221,219.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 806,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,986,536.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,058,131 shares of company stock valued at $963,293,619 over the last three months. Insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of DELL traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $125.79. 6,932,821 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,853,814. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $142.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.96. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.05 and a 1 year high of $179.70. The stock has a market cap of $89.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.92.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 173.72%. The firm had revenue of $22.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.70 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 36.33%.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

