Intech Investment Management LLC Has $5.58 Million Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Intech Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 61.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 32,815 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $5,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Rockline Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,180,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter valued at about $1,147,000. Norden Group LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1,889.1% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 26,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,103,000 after acquiring an additional 25,144 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 213,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,821,000 after acquiring an additional 12,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Illinois Tool Works

In other news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. acquired 775 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $238.82 per share, with a total value of $185,085.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 121,506 shares in the company, valued at $29,018,062.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Shares of ITW traded down $6.67 on Friday, hitting $242.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,575,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,073,437. The company has a market capitalization of $72.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $217.50 and a fifty-two week high of $271.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $241.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.80.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 97.82% and a net margin of 19.07%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 55.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ITW. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $259.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $217.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.10.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

