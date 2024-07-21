Intech Investment Management LLC Has $6.34 Million Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 68.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,552 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 20,105 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $6,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EOG. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 25,420,916 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,074,660,000 after purchasing an additional 9,455,621 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,948,119 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $598,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,727 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,065,042 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $370,717,000 after acquiring an additional 340,902 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 944,212 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $114,202,000 after acquiring an additional 333,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 2,013.5% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 313,248 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $40,046,000 after acquiring an additional 298,427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EOG shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on EOG Resources from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.50.

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In other news, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total transaction of $611,506.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,474 shares in the company, valued at $19,457,792.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total transaction of $611,506.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,457,792.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 7,802 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total value of $1,014,806.14. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,079,753.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,512 shares of company stock worth $2,144,972. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:EOG traded down $2.98 on Friday, hitting $129.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,215,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,670,820. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $125.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $108.94 and a one year high of $139.67.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 30.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.18 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.75%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Articles

