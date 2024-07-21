Intech Investment Management LLC Invests $7.91 Million in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 50,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,908,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter worth $11,438,000. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter worth $957,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Thomson Reuters by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,994,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $730,195,000 after purchasing an additional 445,444 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter worth $2,954,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Thomson Reuters by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 581,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,320,000 after purchasing an additional 59,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRI has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Thomson Reuters from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Thomson Reuters from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. CIBC lifted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Thomson Reuters from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Thomson Reuters has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.64.

Thomson Reuters Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Thomson Reuters stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $162.66. 371,857 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 515,589. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.72. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 1-year low of $117.46 and a 1-year high of $176.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $168.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 34.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thomson Reuters Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is currently 40.57%.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

