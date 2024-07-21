Intech Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Intech Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 85.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,845 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 149,899 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $2,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STX. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in Seagate Technology by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 507 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,074,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,074,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 5,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.99, for a total transaction of $592,740.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,218,378.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,531 shares of company stock valued at $3,592,946 in the last three months. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Seagate Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ:STX traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $102.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,977,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,794,165. The firm has a market cap of $21.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.56 and a beta of 1.02. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $57.32 and a fifty-two week high of $109.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.37 and its 200-day moving average is $92.21.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The data storage provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Seagate Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -217.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.94.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

