Intech Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 39,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,153,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Nutrien by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 201,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,451,000 after purchasing an additional 37,836 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 904.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its position in Nutrien by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 302,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,043,000 after buying an additional 30,084 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Nutrien in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Nutrien Stock Performance

NTR stock traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $50.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,400,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,918,931. The stock has a market cap of $25.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1 year low of $47.86 and a 1 year high of $69.12.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 7.31%. Equities analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Nutrien from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Nutrien in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Nutrien from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.63.

Read Our Latest Report on Nutrien

About Nutrien

(Free Report)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.