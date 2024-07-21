Intech Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 39,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,153,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Nutrien by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 201,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,451,000 after purchasing an additional 37,836 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 904.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its position in Nutrien by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 302,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,043,000 after buying an additional 30,084 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Nutrien in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Nutrien Stock Performance
NTR stock traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $50.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,400,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,918,931. The stock has a market cap of $25.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1 year low of $47.86 and a 1 year high of $69.12.
Nutrien Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.32%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
NTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Nutrien from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Nutrien in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Nutrien from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.63.
About Nutrien
Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.
