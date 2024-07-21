Intech Investment Management LLC Purchases 21,899 Shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO)

Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) by 280.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,694 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,899 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in TKO Group were worth $2,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of TKO Group in the third quarter worth approximately $1,649,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TKO Group by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 81,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,655,000 after purchasing an additional 7,456 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Bank Ltd. purchased a new stake in TKO Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,034,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in TKO Group by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 366,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,894,000 after buying an additional 55,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in TKO Group by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,995,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,101,000 after buying an additional 1,002,121 shares in the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TKO Group alerts:

TKO Group Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of TKO Group stock traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $104.34. 680,692 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 840,233. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.34 and a 200-day moving average of $94.34. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.33 and a 12 month high of $113.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TKO Group ( NYSE:TKO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $1.63. The company had revenue of $629.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.28 million. TKO Group had a positive return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. Analysts forecast that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on TKO shares. Roth Mkm upped their target price on TKO Group from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. TD Cowen raised TKO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on TKO Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on TKO Group from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on TKO Group from $103.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TKO Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TKO

TKO Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TKO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TKO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.