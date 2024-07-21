Intech Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) by 250.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,276 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,640 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BILL were worth $2,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BILL by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,881,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,234,000 after acquiring an additional 162,428 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BILL in the 4th quarter valued at about $163,218,000. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of BILL by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,711,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,632,000 after buying an additional 243,788 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in BILL in the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,702,000. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its holdings in BILL by 92.1% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 974,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,472,000 after acquiring an additional 467,111 shares in the last quarter. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BILL traded up $0.86 on Friday, hitting $53.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,419,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,369,907. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.90 and a 1-year high of $131.58. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.86 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.89.

BILL ( NYSE:BILL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $323.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.23 million. BILL had a positive return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 4.21%. Equities analysts predict that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BILL news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $134,985.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,126 shares in the company, valued at $470,901.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total transaction of $33,120.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,057 shares in the company, valued at $312,480.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $134,985.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,901.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BILL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price (down previously from $70.00) on shares of BILL in a research note on Monday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on BILL from $98.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on BILL from $95.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of BILL from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of BILL from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BILL presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.71.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

