Intech Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Intech Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 28.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,981 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $2,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Nasdaq by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Nasdaq during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Cooper Financial Group bought a new position in Nasdaq during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Nasdaq by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,182,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,777,000 after purchasing an additional 13,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Nasdaq by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 461,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,831,000 after purchasing an additional 93,394 shares during the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on NDAQ. StockNews.com lowered Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Edward Jones began coverage on Nasdaq in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Nasdaq from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Nasdaq from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.08.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 3,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total transaction of $181,826.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,710.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NDAQ traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.51. 1,506,218 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,875,217. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.88 and a 12-month high of $64.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.90, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.94.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). Nasdaq had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.53%.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

