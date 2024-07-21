Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 12,305 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Intech Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 61.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 12,305 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Leo Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter worth $2,265,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 35,989 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,693 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Biogen by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Biogen during the first quarter worth $1,290,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Biogen by 0.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 386,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,337,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ BIIB traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $226.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 851,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,451. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.55. The stock has a market cap of $32.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of -0.04. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.44 and a 52 week high of $280.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.22. Biogen had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BIIB shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Biogen from $213.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $250.00 to $214.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $286.00.

Biogen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

See Also

