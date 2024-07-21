Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 157,065 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Intech Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 70.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 157,065 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $11,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $570,428,000. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,445,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $447,957,000 after purchasing an additional 122,207 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Valero Energy by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,788,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $362,569,000 after buying an additional 342,218 shares during the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 2,389,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $310,655,000 after buying an additional 376,449 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,541,534 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $263,124,000 after buying an additional 35,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

VLO stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $148.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,582,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,910,159. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $154.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.40. The company has a market capitalization of $48.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.42. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $119.09 and a 1 year high of $184.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.64. Valero Energy had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 24.82%. The company had revenue of $31.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 13.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.20%.

In other news, Director Kimberly S. Greene sold 720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $113,846.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,209.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

VLO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Valero Energy from $171.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group raised their price target on Valero Energy from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Valero Energy from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.47.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

