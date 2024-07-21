Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 21,096 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Intech Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 39.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,096 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DT. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DT traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.02. 2,987,013 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,738,566. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.31 and a 1 year high of $61.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.66, a PEG ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.49.

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $380.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.20 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 18,870 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $881,606.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 253,176 shares in the company, valued at $11,828,382.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 18,870 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $881,606.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 253,176 shares in the company, valued at $11,828,382.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 50,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total value of $2,320,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 732,491 shares in the company, valued at $33,994,907.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 84,274 shares of company stock valued at $3,883,271. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DT. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Dynatrace from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Dynatrace from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Dynatrace from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.56.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

