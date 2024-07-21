Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 30,126 Shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

Intech Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 56.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,126 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Everest Group were worth $9,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Everest Group by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 30,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Everest Group by 5.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Everest Group by 18.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 51,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,441,000 after acquiring an additional 7,872 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in Everest Group by 8.2% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 125,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,961,000 after acquiring an additional 9,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Everest Group by 6.3% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 445,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,147,000 after acquiring an additional 26,408 shares in the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Everest Group Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE EG traded down $14.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $385.32. 916,777 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,905. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $343.36 and a 52 week high of $417.92. The company has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $382.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $377.14.

Everest Group Increases Dividend

Everest Group ( NYSE:EG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $16.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.98 by $0.34. Everest Group had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 18.69%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $11.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 61.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. This is an increase from Everest Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. Everest Group’s payout ratio is 11.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EG. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Everest Group from $450.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Everest Group from $402.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Everest Group from $470.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Everest Group from $457.00 to $454.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Everest Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $437.40.

About Everest Group

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

