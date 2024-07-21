Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 8,190 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Intech Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 57.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,024 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 8,190 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $2,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LULU. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 49 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 176.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 69 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU traded down $4.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $280.24. 1,623,740 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,788,962. The stock has a market cap of $35.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $307.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $385.18. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $279.16 and a 12-month high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.64% and a net margin of 16.09%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.29 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 5th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to buy up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have recently commented on LULU. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $416.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $509.00 to $457.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $415.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $525.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $376.00 to $382.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $431.29.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

