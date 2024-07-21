International Petroleum Corp. Expected to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.49 Per Share (TSE:IPC)

International Petroleum Corp. (TSE:IPC – Free Report) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets increased their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for International Petroleum in a report issued on Wednesday, July 17th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.47. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for International Petroleum’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

International Petroleum (TSE:IPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$278.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$311.81 million.

