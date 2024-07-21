Internet Computer 1-Day Volume Reaches $105.29 Million (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. Internet Computer has a total market cap of $4.91 billion and $105.29 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Internet Computer has traded 16.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Internet Computer coin can now be purchased for about $10.51 or 0.00015431 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Internet Computer alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.34 or 0.00047457 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00009354 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00009587 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0949 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00005242 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Internet Computer Coin Profile

Internet Computer (CRYPTO:ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 521,237,087 coins and its circulating supply is 467,047,826 coins. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org.

Internet Computer Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Internet Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Internet Computer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.