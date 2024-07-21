iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM) Shares Sold by Nicolet Advisory Services LLC

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Free Report) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 741 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 133.0% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period.

Shares of AOM stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.21. 164,239 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,875. iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF has a 1-year low of $37.72 and a 1-year high of $43.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.47.

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

