iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Towercrest Capital Management

Towercrest Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 137,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,072 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Towercrest Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Towercrest Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $15,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,552,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,791,788,000 after buying an additional 88,472 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,427,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,128,772,000 after buying an additional 1,141,026 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,130,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,096,582,000 after buying an additional 352,841 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,548,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,055,281,000 after buying an additional 194,624 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,530,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,031,832,000 after buying an additional 157,269 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $113.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,812,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,810,505. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $87.32 and a 1-year high of $118.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $108.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.93. The firm has a market cap of $82.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

