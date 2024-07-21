iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Position Reduced by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 49.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,455 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,700,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,586,000 after buying an additional 382,145 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,583,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,870,000 after buying an additional 20,119 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $232,218,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,885,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,834,000 after buying an additional 107,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,160,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,772,000 after buying an additional 93,614 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ ESGU opened at $120.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $89.69 and a 1 year high of $124.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.34.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.2916 per share. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.