iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) Stock Position Reduced by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL – Free Report) by 21.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,389 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. owned about 0.08% of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF worth $912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 21,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. increased its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 14,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 15,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

EWL traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,480. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.55 and a fifty-two week high of $50.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.67.

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

