ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $144.88.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ITT shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of ITT from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of ITT from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of ITT from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of ITT from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of ITT from $139.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ITT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ITT in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,709,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of ITT by 73.4% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 681,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $92,751,000 after buying an additional 288,671 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of ITT by 139.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 393,168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $46,912,000 after buying an additional 229,109 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in shares of ITT by 12.5% in the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 723,617 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $98,434,000 after buying an additional 80,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in ITT during the fourth quarter worth about $9,111,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ITT opened at $137.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $132.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.30. ITT has a 52 week low of $91.94 and a 52 week high of $144.03.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $910.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.21 million. ITT had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 18.21%. ITT’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ITT will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.319 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. ITT’s payout ratio is 25.10%.

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

