J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target Lowered to $155.00 at Susquehanna

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) had its price target cut by Susquehanna from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $204.00 to $184.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $199.00 to $191.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $183.25.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

JBHT opened at $164.18 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $160.44 and its 200 day moving average is $181.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 12-month low of $153.12 and a 12-month high of $219.51. The company has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.14.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.19). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, CEO John N. Roberts purchased 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $161.06 per share, for a total transaction of $998,572.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 313,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,565,592.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Persio V. Lisboa bought 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $163.47 per share, for a total transaction of $98,082.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,511.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John N. Roberts bought 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $161.06 per share, for a total transaction of $998,572.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,565,592.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On J.B. Hunt Transport Services

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 299 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 32,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 77.6% during the 4th quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 3,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 28,655 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,724,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

