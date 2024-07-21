Jason E. Estes Sells 2,952 Shares of Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN) Stock

Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Free Report) VP Jason E. Estes sold 2,952 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $106,272.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 72,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,621,448. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of BSVN opened at $36.93 on Friday. Bank7 Corp. has a 12 month low of $19.53 and a 12 month high of $37.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.83 and its 200-day moving average is $28.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.60 million, a PE ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.49.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $24.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.20 million. Bank7 had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 22.22%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Bank7 Corp. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Bank7’s dividend payout ratio is 24.63%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSVN. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Bank7 by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Bank7 by 7.8% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 29,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank7 by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank7 in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank7 by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 221,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,254,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. 23.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Bank7 from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th.

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. It offers commercial deposit, commercial checking, money market, and other deposit accounts; and retail deposit services, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and automated teller machine access.

