Jito (JTO) 24-Hour Volume Hits $59.11 Million

Jito (JTO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. Over the last seven days, Jito has traded up 37.6% against the dollar. One Jito token can currently be bought for $2.95 or 0.00004336 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Jito has a market cap of $339.54 million and approximately $59.11 million worth of Jito was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Jito Token Profile

Jito launched on December 6th, 2023. Jito’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 115,000,000 tokens. Jito’s official message board is www.jito.network/blog/announcing-jto-the-jito-governance-token. Jito’s official Twitter account is @jito_sol. Jito’s official website is www.jito.network.

Jito Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jito (JTO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Solana platform. Jito has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 123,708,742.2 in circulation. The last known price of Jito is 2.7930834 USD and is down -0.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 206 active market(s) with $48,968,622.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.jito.network/.”

