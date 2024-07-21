JMP Securities Trims James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) Target Price to $14.00

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by JMP Securities from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, Compass Point raised shares of James River Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, James River Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.17.

James River Group stock opened at $7.80 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.07 million, a P/E ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. James River Group has a one year low of $6.35 and a one year high of $19.07.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. James River Group had a negative net margin of 10.56% and a positive return on equity of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $201.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. James River Group’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that James River Group will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -9.57%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of James River Group by 22.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,579,287 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,987,000 after acquiring an additional 479,823 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in James River Group by 11.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 913,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,023,000 after purchasing an additional 93,726 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in James River Group by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 576,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,325,000 after purchasing an additional 60,609 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in James River Group by 143.4% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 512,968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,771,000 after purchasing an additional 302,257 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in James River Group by 409.1% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 115,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 92,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance services. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, and Specialty Admitted Insurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance in the United States Puerto Rice, and the United States Virgin Islands.

