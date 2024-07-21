JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 2,813,911 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 18.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,877,503 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,813,911 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $1,223,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth $284,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth $2,825,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 206,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,166,000 after acquiring an additional 17,903 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 44,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 13,396 shares during the period. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HWM stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.03. 1,882,459 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,954,012. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.94 and a 1-year high of $85.52. The company has a market cap of $31.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.70, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.45.

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 12.53%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.66%.

HWM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $53.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.76.

In related news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 32,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total value of $2,748,055.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,342,306.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

