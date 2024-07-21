JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 48.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,075,565 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,306,535 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 3.06% of AMETEK worth $1,294,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AME. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $589,098,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 4,845.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 677,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,643,000 after purchasing an additional 663,385 shares in the last quarter. Maren Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AMETEK in the fourth quarter worth about $64,284,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,701,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,573,000 after acquiring an additional 255,193 shares during the period. Finally, Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in AMETEK during the 1st quarter valued at $46,343,000. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at AMETEK

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total transaction of $250,459.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,809 shares in the company, valued at $4,315,029.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,440 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total value of $250,459.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,315,029.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,470 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total transaction of $250,194.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,467,579.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Price Performance

Shares of AMETEK stock traded down $2.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $169.16. 886,993 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,057,747. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.89 and a fifty-two week high of $186.32. The company has a market cap of $39.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.05. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. AMETEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AME has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of AMETEK from $210.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer raised AMETEK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $173.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.20.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

Further Reading

