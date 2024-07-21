JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 126,126,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,176,931 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 4.38% of PG&E worth $2,113,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PG&E in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Vima LLC purchased a new position in shares of PG&E in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of PG&E in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PG&E in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PG&E in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of PCG stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.00. 9,903,249 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,109,433. PG&E Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.71 and a fifty-two week high of $18.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $51.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.23.

PG&E Dividend Announcement

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. PG&E had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. PG&E’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.57%.

Insider Activity at PG&E

In related news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 59,000 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $1,007,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,515,777 shares in the company, valued at $25,889,471.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PCG shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of PG&E from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of PG&E from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of PG&E from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PG&E from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of PG&E in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.11.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

