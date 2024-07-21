JPMorgan Chase & Co. Makes New $1.43 Billion Investment in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,632,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,445,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 6.42% of Corpay as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Corpay in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corpay in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corpay during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Corpay in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Corpay in the first quarter worth $46,000. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corpay Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CPAY traded down $2.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $291.23. 292,345 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 536,098. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Corpay, Inc. has a 1 year low of $220.39 and a 1 year high of $319.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $269.82. The company has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Corpay ( NYSE:CPAY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.04. Corpay had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 36.97%. The firm had revenue of $935.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $936.25 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Corpay, Inc. will post 17.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CPAY shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Corpay from $360.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Corpay from $355.00 to $376.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Corpay from $326.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Corpay from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Corpay in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $333.91.

Corpay Company Profile

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

