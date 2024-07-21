JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a $33.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on MRO. Susquehanna reissued a positive rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $29.00 target price (down from $38.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Friday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $26.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Marathon Oil in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Oil presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $31.81.

Shares of NYSE MRO opened at $28.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 2.19. Marathon Oil has a 1 year low of $21.81 and a 1 year high of $30.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Marathon Oil’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.18%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 9.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,751,369 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,146,794,000 after purchasing an additional 6,835,604 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 19,388,560 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $468,428,000 after buying an additional 3,795,020 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 127.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,527,604 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $61,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,639 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 323.9% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,369,127 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,122 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 560.4% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,003,375 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,436,000 after purchasing an additional 851,443 shares during the period. 77.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

