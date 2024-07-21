Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 71.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 464,198 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,142,024 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $17,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 973 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,439 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Juniper Networks

In related news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total transaction of $517,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,393,424.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total value of $517,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,393,424.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $197,146.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 970,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,428,813.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,889 shares of company stock worth $5,243,973 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Stock Performance

JNPR traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.29. 1,234,369 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,181,439. The stock has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.87 and a 12 month high of $38.04.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.09). Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 127.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JNPR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Juniper Networks in a research note on Sunday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Juniper Networks from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.36.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

