Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Boosts Stake in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Free Report) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 287,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,626 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.60% of Brady worth $17,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brady by 3.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,301,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $291,138,000 after buying an additional 195,475 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brady in the fourth quarter worth about $293,000. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brady by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 37,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brady by 422,030.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 856,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,293,000 after buying an additional 856,721 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Brady by 2,366.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 825,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,452,000 after buying an additional 792,094 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Brady Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE BRC traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $69.77. The company had a trading volume of 271,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,055. Brady Co. has a 12-month low of $48.60 and a 12-month high of $70.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.77.

Brady Announces Dividend

Brady ( NYSE:BRC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. Brady had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $343.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brady Co. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.98%.

About Brady

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

