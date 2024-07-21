Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Buys 28,743 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 16.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,027 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,743 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $18,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 33,283 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Arch Capital Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Arch Capital Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in Arch Capital Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 12,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACGL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $119.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.87.

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of ACGL traded down $2.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.10. 1,029,054 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,486,015. The company has a market cap of $36.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.58. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $72.85 and a fifty-two week high of $103.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.85 and its 200 day moving average is $91.86.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 33.65%. Arch Capital Group’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Arch Capital Group

In other news, CEO David Gansberg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total transaction of $966,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,037,302.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

