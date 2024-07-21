Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Buys New Shares in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,211,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,944,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.28% of Under Armour as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UAA. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Under Armour by 88.5% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 66,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 31,093 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Under Armour by 7.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,196,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,037 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Under Armour by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Under Armour by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 28,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 12,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Under Armour by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. 34.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UAA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Under Armour from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Under Armour from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Under Armour from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Under Armour from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Under Armour currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.32.

UAA stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.70. 8,594,414 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,272,814. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.18 and a 52-week high of $9.50. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.81 and its 200-day moving average is $7.29.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. Under Armour had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Under Armour declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 16th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 16.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

