Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Buys Shares of 129,316 CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 129,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,832,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.44% of CONSOL Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CEIX. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 101.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in CONSOL Energy by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in CONSOL Energy by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 17,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in CONSOL Energy by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in CONSOL Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CONSOL Energy alerts:

CONSOL Energy Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE CEIX traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $100.14. The company had a trading volume of 249,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,579. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.77. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.19 and a 1-year high of $114.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $98.55 and a 200 day moving average of $91.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CONSOL Energy ( NYSE:CEIX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $1.20. The company had revenue of $565.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.85 million. CONSOL Energy had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 39.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of CONSOL Energy from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CONSOL Energy

Insider Buying and Selling at CONSOL Energy

In other news, CEO James A. Brock sold 1,700 shares of CONSOL Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.55, for a total transaction of $169,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 529,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,710,430.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other CONSOL Energy news, CEO James A. Brock sold 1,700 shares of CONSOL Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.55, for a total value of $169,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 529,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,710,430.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James A. Brock sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total value of $530,334.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 532,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,256,264.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CONSOL Energy Profile

(Free Report)

CONSOL Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bituminous coal in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The company's PAMC segment engages in the mining, preparing, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CONSOL Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONSOL Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.