Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Grows Stake in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Free Report) by 71.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 396,600 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 164,855 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.76% of Bancorp worth $13,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TBBK. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $7,184,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bancorp by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,036,922 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,984,000 after acquiring an additional 184,647 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Bancorp by 89.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 235,965 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,099,000 after acquiring an additional 111,497 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Bancorp by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,542,256 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,469,000 after acquiring an additional 96,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Bancorp by 89.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 127,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,904,000 after acquiring an additional 60,016 shares during the last quarter. 96.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TBBK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Bancorp from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd.

NASDAQ:TBBK traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.25. The stock had a trading volume of 830,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,109. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.47. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.92 and a 1-year high of $51.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06. Bancorp had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 31.40%. The business had revenue of $123.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Bancorp news, EVP Jennifer F. Terry sold 11,256 shares of Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.18, for a total value of $362,218.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,262 shares in the company, valued at $491,131.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Cheryl Creuzot sold 766 shares of Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total transaction of $25,002.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,304.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jennifer F. Terry sold 11,256 shares of Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.18, for a total value of $362,218.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $491,131.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 1,706 shares of company stock worth $54,962 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, time, money market, and commercial accounts; overdrafts; and certificates of deposit.

