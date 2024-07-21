Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $12.19 Million Holdings in Skeena Resources Limited (NYSE:SKE)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Skeena Resources Limited (NYSE:SKE – Free Report) by 26.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,646,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 953,150 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Skeena Resources were worth $12,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ruffer LLP boosted its stake in shares of Skeena Resources by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 2,337,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,463,000 after purchasing an additional 555,000 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Skeena Resources by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,621,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,627,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Skeena Resources by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 61,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 7,948 shares during the period. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC grew its holdings in Skeena Resources by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 340,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 11,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Skeena Resources by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 561,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after acquiring an additional 35,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SKE stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.20. 421,739 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 553,169. The stock has a market cap of $658.65 million, a PE ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Skeena Resources Limited has a 12 month low of $3.05 and a 12 month high of $7.11.

Skeena Resources ( NYSE:SKE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.19). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Skeena Resources Limited will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Skeena Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and nine mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 4,724 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims comprising 7,666 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

