Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $26.70 Million Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lessened its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 45.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 108,809 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $26,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Councilmark Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,890,000. M&G Plc bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,951,000. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,615,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Progressive by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 3,419 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Motco grew its position in shares of Progressive by 19,983.3% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 1,205 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Stock Down 2.3 %

Progressive stock traded down $5.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $219.35. 3,207,517 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,601,524. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $118.75 and a 52-week high of $229.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $209.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.35.

Progressive Announces Dividend

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $17.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 10.17%. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 12.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PGR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Progressive from $235.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price target on Progressive from $232.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Progressive from $256.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Progressive from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.94.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In related news, Director Philip Bleser sold 2,129 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.08, for a total transaction of $466,421.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 974 shares in the company, valued at $213,383.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Progressive news, Director Philip Bleser sold 2,129 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.08, for a total transaction of $466,421.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,383.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.40, for a total value of $2,104,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 302,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,742,363.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,647 shares of company stock worth $7,417,765 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

