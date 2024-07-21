Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Invests $13.85 Million in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,905,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,854,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of YMM. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Full Truck Alliance during the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Full Truck Alliance during the first quarter worth about $145,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Full Truck Alliance during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Full Truck Alliance during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Full Truck Alliance during the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on YMM. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Full Truck Alliance to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Full Truck Alliance from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th.

Full Truck Alliance Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:YMM traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $7.90. The stock had a trading volume of 4,062,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,107,419. The stock has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.66. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. has a 1-year low of $5.70 and a 1-year high of $9.68.

Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $314.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.68 million. Full Truck Alliance had a net margin of 26.48% and a return on equity of 7.23%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Full Truck Alliance

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight matching services, such as freight listing and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, software solutions, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

