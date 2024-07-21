Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Invests $443,000 in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ANDE. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Andersons by 65.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Andersons during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Andersons during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Andersons during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Andersons during the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. 87.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Andersons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.50.

In other Andersons news, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 3,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $203,253.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,110,391.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Andersons news, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 3,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $203,253.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,110,391.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Anderson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $177,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 209,968 shares in the company, valued at $12,388,112. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ANDE traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.44. The company had a trading volume of 111,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,325. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.61. The Andersons, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.07 and a 52 week high of $61.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.09 and its 200 day moving average is $53.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter. Andersons had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 0.89%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.47%.

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and nutrient and industrial sectors in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Egypt, Switzerland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Nutrient & Industrial. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, ethanol, and corn oil.

