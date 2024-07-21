Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Lowers Stake in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. cut its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 9.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 163,605 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 17,564 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $28,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMS. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 10.3% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 121,851 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,178,000 after purchasing an additional 11,423 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 428.8% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 22,449 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after acquiring an additional 18,204 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 633,392 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,086,000 after acquiring an additional 15,690 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 82.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,990 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 6,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,878,726 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $783,005,000 after acquiring an additional 65,038 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WMS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Northcoast Research began coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $189.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $182.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Drainage Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.88.

In other news, insider D. Scott Barbour sold 85,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.10, for a total value of $14,961,805.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,994 shares in the company, valued at $8,007,555.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, insider D. Scott Barbour sold 85,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.10, for a total value of $14,961,805.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,007,555.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott A. Cottrill sold 73,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.11, for a total value of $12,672,863.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,829,524.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 176,004 shares of company stock worth $30,547,285. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock traded down $2.42 on Friday, reaching $166.61. 705,828 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 559,860. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.32 and a twelve month high of $184.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $167.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.55.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The construction company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $653.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.99 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 46.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is an increase from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.94%.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

