Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Lowers Stake in REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. decreased its stake in REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX – Free Report) by 51.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,637 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 11,426 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of REX American Resources worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in REX American Resources by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,452,285 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $68,693,000 after buying an additional 7,369 shares during the period. Brightline Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of REX American Resources during the fourth quarter worth $7,946,000. South Dakota Investment Council raised its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 256.4% during the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 162,231 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,674,000 after purchasing an additional 116,710 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 127,762 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,043,000 after purchasing an additional 5,433 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of REX American Resources by 96.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 67,858 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 33,298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

REX stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.01. 102,780 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,331. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $805.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.96. REX American Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $34.94 and a twelve month high of $60.78.

REX American Resources ( NYSE:REX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The energy company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $161.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.00 million. REX American Resources had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 11.53%. Equities research analysts forecast that REX American Resources Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on REX. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of REX American Resources in a research report on Monday, June 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of REX American Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

In related news, Director Lee Fisher sold 4,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.42, for a total value of $246,104.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,576.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. The company also offers corn, distillers grains, ethanol, distillers corn oil, gasoline, and natural gas. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

