Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 111,311 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 146.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 187,177 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 111,311 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.21% of DaVita worth $25,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DaVita during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in DaVita in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in DaVita in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other DaVita news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 5,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.81, for a total value of $698,214.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,520,524.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DaVita stock traded up $1.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $137.95. The company had a trading volume of 698,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,110. The firm has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.87. DaVita Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.51 and a 12-month high of $147.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $140.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.18.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 68.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on DaVita from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of DaVita from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.67.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

